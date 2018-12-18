Reviewing Boston Beer (SAM) and Heineken (HEINY)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boston Beer does not pay a dividend. Heineken pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heineken shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Boston Beer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Beer has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heineken has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Beer and Heineken’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Beer $862.99 million 3.57 $99.04 million $6.01 44.62 Heineken $24.73 billion 2.09 $2.19 billion $2.23 20.10

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Beer. Heineken is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Beer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Beer and Heineken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Beer 10.17% 18.00% 13.08% Heineken N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Beer and Heineken, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Beer 2 9 1 0 1.92 Heineken 0 2 0 0 2.00

Boston Beer currently has a consensus target price of $261.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Heineken.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Heineken on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

