Reviewing Coates International (COTE) & Terra Tech (TRTC)

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) and Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Terra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Terra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coates International and Terra Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International $10,000.00 18.31 -$8.38 million N/A N/A Terra Tech $35.80 million 1.65 -$32.67 million N/A N/A

Coates International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Terra Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coates International and Terra Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 N/A Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and Terra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A -246.71% Terra Tech -139.58% -43.93% -35.37%

Volatility & Risk

Coates International has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Tech has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coates International beats Terra Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products. The Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries under the name Blüm, which provides a selection of medical and adult use cannabis products, such as flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and produces and sells a line of medical and adult use cannabis flowers, as well as a line of medical and adult use cannabis-extracted products comprising concentrates, cartridges, vape pens, and wax products in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

