Reviewing Cronos Group (CRON) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cronos Group and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.77%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $3.15 million 638.97 $1.92 million $0.01 1,136.00 China Jo-Jo Drugstores $96.11 million 0.70 -$17.05 million N/A N/A

Cronos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -45.72% -3.22% -3.02% China Jo-Jo Drugstores -16.53% -86.38% -24.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cronos Group beats China Jo-Jo Drugstores on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM onsite for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2018, it had 122 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as operates 9 drugstores under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name in Zhejiang Province. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

