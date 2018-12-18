Reviewing FFBW (FFBW) and Cortland Bancorp (CLDB)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $9.88 million 7.19 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $28.65 million 3.19 $4.35 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW 3.70% 0.70% 0.16% Cortland Bancorp 21.28% 13.08% 1.18%

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. FFBW does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FFBW and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats FFBW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of January 29, 2018, it operated 13 full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Ashtabula, and Summit in Northeastern Ohio, as well as 2 financial services centers in Beachwood and Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

