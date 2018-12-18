Reviewing OneSavings Bank (OSVBF) & Solera National Bancorp (SLRK)

OneSavings Bank (OTCMKTS:OSVBF) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneSavings Bank and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSavings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSavings Bank and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSavings Bank $419.25 million 2.55 $163.54 million $0.65 6.72 Solera National Bancorp $6.52 million 5.82 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

OneSavings Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OneSavings Bank and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSavings Bank N/A N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp 14.51% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

OneSavings Bank has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats OneSavings Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases. It sells its products primarily under the Kent Reliance, InterBay Commercial, Prestige Finance, Guernsey Home Loans, Jersey Home Loans, osbIndia, and Heritable Development Finance brands. OneSavings Bank Plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Chatham, the United Kingdom.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals and individuals who are particularly responsive to the personalized service that Solera National Bank provides to its customers. The company was founded by Robert J. Fenton in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

