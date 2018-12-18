Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CVE:RVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 243700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/revive-therapeutics-rvv-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-09.html.

About Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV)

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. focuses on the development and commercialization of various drugs in Canada. The company develops REV-002, a bucillamine that has completed Phase II-A clinical studies for the treatment of acute gout flares. Its product pipeline also includes REV-004, a bucillamine for the treatment of cystinurial.

