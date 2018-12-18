Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Inphi Co. (IPHI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inphi were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Inphi by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Inphi by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Inphi by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inphi by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Inphi had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 29,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $1,174,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,262 shares of company stock worth $1,314,207 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

