Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sun Hydraulics were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNHY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,142,000 after acquiring an additional 353,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 191,707 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Hydraulics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SNHY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $1,138,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Hydraulics stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/rhumbline-advisers-lowers-position-in-sun-hydraulics-co-snhy.html.

About Sun Hydraulics

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hydraulics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hydraulics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.