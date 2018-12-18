Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,959 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Meritor were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 559.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meritor Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $3,894,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Bialy sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $43,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,133 shares of company stock worth $5,355,182. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritor in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,959 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/rhumbline-advisers-sells-5959-shares-of-meritor-inc-mtor.html.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.