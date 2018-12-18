Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $64.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,096.01.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total transaction of $285,960.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,520.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,160.55 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $64.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/riverbridge-partners-llc-has-64-22-million-holdings-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.