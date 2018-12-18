Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $385,933.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,784.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WWW opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.25 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

