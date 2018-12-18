Riverhead Capital Management LLC Invests $493,000 in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Stock

Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 10.7% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,374,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 907,548 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 11.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $1,184,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

