Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (TZACU) Stock

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,210,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000.

TZACU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,922. Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

