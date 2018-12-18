Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NTC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) by 129.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,328 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 3.80% of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 48,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,476. Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $12.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd Profile

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

