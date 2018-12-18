RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Holdings Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,191,450 shares during the period. RLJ Lodging Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $370,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

