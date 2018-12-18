Robert S. Murley Buys 6,500 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Stock

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Director Robert S. Murley acquired 6,500 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $200,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 136,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,899. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $495.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIIQ. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. First Analysis upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,745,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,597,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

