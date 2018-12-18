Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 404698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $179.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 53.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 147,384 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

