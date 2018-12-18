Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 190 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,834. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.23. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 122.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

