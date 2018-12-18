Roku (ROKU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.28.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 3.31. Roku has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $5,162,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $2,751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,489 shares of company stock worth $55,135,368 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,676 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

