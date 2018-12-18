Roth Capital Lowers Callaway Golf (ELY) to Hold

Roth Capital lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.27.

NYSE ELY opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,402,000 after purchasing an additional 999,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 475,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

