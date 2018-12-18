Roth Capital Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Neogen (NEOG)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEOG. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.43 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 44,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,734,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,356,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,628. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

