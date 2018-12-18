Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) a $30.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 299,591 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $5,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 299,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 106,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

