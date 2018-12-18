Just Group (JUST) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 87.20 ($1.14) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 131.03 ($1.71).

LON JUST opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.19) on Tuesday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

