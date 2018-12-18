Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,200 TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $568,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $859,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Pipelines by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TCP opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. TC Pipelines, LP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.11.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,200 TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/russell-investments-group-ltd-acquires-shares-of-12200-tc-pipelines-lp-tcp.html.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.