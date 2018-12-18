Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $348,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Stock

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,943,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $29,122,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $4,013,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 112.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 97,481 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DAR opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $22.38.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.52 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Darling Ingredients Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
