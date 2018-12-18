Sabre Corp (SABR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,542,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,983,000 after acquiring an additional 950,998 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sabre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,295,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,261 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,061,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 240.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,094.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $227,129.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,188.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,288 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

