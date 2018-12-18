salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 419,156 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.2% of TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of salesforce.com worth $1,798,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.22, for a total transaction of $2,268,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $852,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,758 shares of company stock valued at $49,161,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $101.32 and a 1 year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

