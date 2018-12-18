Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,130. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.38. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 346.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 25.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

