Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,451,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,380 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $62,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 136.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 29,822.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Scientific Games stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.22. Scientific Games Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

