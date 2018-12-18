Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.77% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

In related news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $709,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,249.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 44.65%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

