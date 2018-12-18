Scroll Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Scroll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, IDEX and Hotbit. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scroll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.02294017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00149235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00186364 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027163 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027263 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.