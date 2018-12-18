SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Given a $35.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.67 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

