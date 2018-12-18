SecureCloudCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (SC2)

SecureCloudCoin (CURRENCY:SC2) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. SecureCloudCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $49.00 worth of SecureCloudCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecureCloudCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SecureCloudCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.02292779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00152005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00182001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028337 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028383 BTC.

SecureCloudCoin Profile

SecureCloudCoin’s total supply is 18,313,785 coins. SecureCloudCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecloudcoin. SecureCloudCoin’s official website is www.securecloudcoin.com.

SecureCloudCoin Coin Trading

SecureCloudCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCloudCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCloudCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecureCloudCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

