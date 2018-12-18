Semafo (SEMFF) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of SEMFF stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Semafo has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the satellite deposits of Siou. It also holds 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

