SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 498.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in SemGroup by 69.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SemGroup alerts:

Shares of SEMG opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.88. SemGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.71 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SemGroup Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. SemGroup’s payout ratio is currently -787.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other SemGroup news, Director William J. Mcadam bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/semgroup-corp-semg-shares-bought-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.