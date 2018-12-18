Semtech Co. (SMTC) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,840 shares of company stock worth $6,163,223. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Semtech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Semtech by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 585,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.75. Semtech has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

