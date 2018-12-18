SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 344.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $201,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $224,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $283,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KL opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.25.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0299 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

