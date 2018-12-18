SG Americas Securities LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 76,309 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 467.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,320 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $966.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $767.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-583000-stake-in-canadian-solar-inc-csiq.html.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.