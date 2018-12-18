Shaftesbury (SHB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $850.50

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 850.50 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 860 ($11.24), with a volume of 394770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 854.50 ($11.17).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHB shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 985.55 ($12.88).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Brian Bickell sold 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.37), for a total value of £174,139.20 ($227,543.71).

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

