Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) Insider Sells £2,400 in Stock

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) insider Robin Anthony Fryer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,136.03).

SHG opened at GBX 4.43 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Shanta Gold Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.49 ($0.14).

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

