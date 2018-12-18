Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) vs. Hong Kong Television Network (HKTVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 14.41% 8.73% 2.44% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hong Kong Television Network does not pay a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Hong Kong Television Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Hong Kong Television Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $611.99 million 3.68 $66.39 million $0.26 174.73 Hong Kong Television Network $62.51 million 4.49 -$26.29 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Risk & Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Hong Kong Television Network on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

