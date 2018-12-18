Shoal Games (SGW) PT Set at C$1.30 by Fundamental Research

Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) has been given a C$1.30 price objective by Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:SGW remained flat at $C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898. Shoal Games has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.67.

About Shoal Games

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

