Short Interest in Callon Petroleum (CPE) Declines By 13.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,724,810 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 50,573,976 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,072,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 139.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $161,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

