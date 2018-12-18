Short Interest in ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Drops By 40.1%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,411 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 676,497 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CFMS stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.97%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CFMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 193,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.
About ConforMIS
ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.
