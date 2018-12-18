Short Interest in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) Expands By 27.8%

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,148,196 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 22,020,361 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,115,897 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLP opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 97.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,256,000 after buying an additional 4,345,012 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $77,271,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,262.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 979,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after buying an additional 907,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 382.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,273,000 after buying an additional 827,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,014,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 510,220 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

