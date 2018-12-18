Short Interest in Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Declines By 20.3%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,218,091 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 71,790,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,791,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Hudson Executive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $679,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,461,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,934,000 after purchasing an additional 321,583 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,503,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

