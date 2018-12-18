Short Interest in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) Increases By 57.3%

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,204,235 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the November 15th total of 3,307,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,336,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 854.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $342,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,488,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,530,000 after acquiring an additional 875,188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

