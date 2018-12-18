Shotspotter (SSTI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.09 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.39.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 98,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,699. The company has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.06. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $56,011.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3,517.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,490,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 872.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

