Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 12513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. First Analysis downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 436.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 55.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

