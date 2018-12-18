SigmaTron International (SGMA) & Plexus (PLXS) Critical Contrast

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) and Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SigmaTron International has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plexus has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Plexus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SigmaTron International and Plexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A Plexus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Plexus has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.00%. Given Plexus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plexus is more favorable than SigmaTron International.

Profitability

This table compares SigmaTron International and Plexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International -1.99% 1.36% 0.49% Plexus 0.45% 11.98% 5.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SigmaTron International and Plexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International $278.13 million 0.04 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Plexus $2.87 billion 0.56 $13.04 million $3.23 15.93

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than SigmaTron International.

Summary

Plexus beats SigmaTron International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves customers operating in the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical/life sciences industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturers' representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

